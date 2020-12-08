- Home
Food security, agriculture, AfCTA, crucial for Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery
Friday, 11 December 2020 06:02
Thursday, 10 December 2020 07:02
The Rwandan Government has launched the new African Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain (ACES), which is...
Thursday, 10 December 2020 05:01
CNH Industrial has been recognised with the prestigious ‘A’ score for addressing climate change by CDP, an international non-profit organisation...
Wednesday, 09 December 2020 09:47
The US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the IKEA Foundation have announced...
Tuesday, 08 December 2020 06:18
Pan-African private equity investment manager EXEO Capital has announced an investment by its Food and Agribusiness Fund, Agri-Vie Fund II,...
Tuesday, 08 December 2020 05:01
DLG International has announced the postponement of the EuroTier Middle East to 7-9 June 2021
